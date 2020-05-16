AEW announced "Broken" Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara for AEW Dynamite next Wednesday.

The promotion tweeted, "The #SpanishGod @SammyGuevara will go face to face with BROKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND next week on Dynamite! Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://AEWPlus.com for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT"

As announced before, it will be Matt Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 23.

