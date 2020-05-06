As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 18th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of May 6, 2020.

Cody Rhodes kept his #1 spot in the men's rankings this week but Brodie Lee made his debut on the charts at #4. Lance Archer moved up from #4 to #2. AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega moved from #2 to #3. Darby Allin moved from #3 to #5, knocking Jake Hager off the chart this week.

The women's rankings stayed the same for the third week in a row. The Dark Order kept their #1 spot in the tag team rankings this week while The Best Friends took the #2 spot from The Young Bucks. SCU and The Lucha Bros kept their spots on the chart.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of May 6, 2020

1. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 8-1, Overall: 15-6-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 4-0, Last Week: #4)

3. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 20-7, Last Week: #2)

4. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 4-0, Last Week: N/A)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 5-3, Overall: 10-10-1, Last Week: #3)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 9-0, Overall: 14-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of May 6, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 12-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 2-3, Overall: 6-6, Last Week: #2)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #3)

4. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-7, Last Week: #4)

5. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 9-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of May 6, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

2. The Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-3, Last Week: #3)

Trent (Overall: 12-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 11-12)

3. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

4. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-3, Last Week: #4)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 16-6) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 16-7)

5. Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-2, Last Week: #5)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 10-9) & Rey Fenix (Overall: 11-9)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 20-7) & Adam Page (Overall: 13-9)