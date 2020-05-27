As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 20th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of May 27, 2020. These rankings will take the rosters into tonight's post-Double Or Nothing edition of Dynamite on TNT.

AEW is now including the new TNT Title on the men's chart. MJF took the #1 spot from inaugural TNT Champion Cody Rhodes this week. The rest of the men's rankings stayed the same. Nyla Rose took the #1 spot on the women's chart this week after dropping the Women's World Title to Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing on Saturday night. Penelope Ford took the #5 spot from Riho, but the rest of the women's rankings were the same this week. The Natural Nightmares debuted on the tag team chart this week at #2, knocking The Dark Order down to #4. The Young Bucks moved down to #5, knocking Jurassic Express from the rankings.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of May 27, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 6-0, Overall: 11-1, Last Week: N/A)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 22-8, Last Week: #4)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 6-4, Overall: 11-11-1, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 12-0, Overall: 17-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 10-1, Overall: 17-6-1, Last Week: #1)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of May 27, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 5-2, Overall: 11-5, Last Week: Champion)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 8-8, Last Week: #2)

3. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #3)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #4)

5. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 4-5, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 10-1, Overall: 15-6, Last Week: #1)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of May 27, 2020

1. The Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 9-3, Last Week: #1)

Trent (Overall: 15-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 14-12)

2. Natural Nightmares (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-0, Last Week: N/A)

QT Marshall (Team Overall: 6-9) & Dustin Rhodes (Team Overall: 12-7)

3. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-2, Last Week: #3)

Isiah Kassidy (Team Overall: 8-12) & Marq Quen (Team Overall: 8-12)

4. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #2)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

5. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #4)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 13-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 13-9)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 22-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 14-9)