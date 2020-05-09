AEW announced this Tuesday's AEW Dark (7 pm ET) and it's looking like one of the biggest episodes ever. Below is what's on tap for the show:

* Luther vs. Jimmy Havoc

* 10 vs. Jon Cruz

* Colt Cabana vs. Shawn Dean

* Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Musa

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jason Cade

* Britt Baker vs. Skyler Moore

* Fenix vs. Alan Angels

* Kris Statlander vs. Dani Jordyn

* Jurassic Express vs. Mike Reed and Ryan Rembrandt

Here's how next week's AEW Dynamite is shaping up as the company pushes on towards it Double or Nothing PPV on May 23.

* MJF in action

* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels

* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)

* Interview with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer

* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

* Chris Jericho vs. "Pineapple Pete" Suge D

* Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz