Excalibur and Taz welcome fans to AEW Dark! The first match of the night is announced.

Colt Cabana vs. "The Captain" Shawn Dean

Colt Cabana fakes high and goes low with a single leg takedown on Dean. Both men reset. Cabana goes for a side headlock takeover, then transitions into a shoulder tackle. Cabana gets wrist control over Shawn Dean. Cabana rolls Dean up and Dean kicks out at 2. Dean gets some defense in with a dropkick, which sends Cabana to the outside. Cabana is back in the ring. Cabana rolls Dean over. Dean counters Cabana with a shot. Dean has Cabana cornered and strikes him in the back. Cabana fights out of the corner with a chop. Cabana with the Flying Apple, then the Superman Pin, keeps Dean down and makes Cabana the winner.

Winner: Colt Cabana

Up next, Jurassic Express make their way down to the ring!

Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) (w/Marko Stunt) vs. Mike Reed & Ryan Rembrandt

Jungle Boy lands the dropkick, then two tope suicida's on Mike Reed and Ryan Rembrandt on the outside. Reed plants a Russian Leg Sweep on Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy gets back up on his feet and fires a few shots before Reed tags in Rembrandt. Rembrandt slams Jungle Boy's face-first on top of the turnbuckle. Jungle Boy runs over and tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus comes in hot with multiple kicks on both Reed and Rembrandt. Luchasaurus sends Reed down with chokeslam and a standing moonsault. Jurassic Express comes together with a combination cutter/slam, and they win the match!

Winners: Jurassic Express

The tag team action continues!

Private Party vs. Lee Johnson & Musa

Isiah Kassidy and Lee Johnson start the match. Both men go back-and-forth with standing switches. Kassidy tags Johnson down and tags in Marq Quen. Kassidy connects a senton on Johnson. Musa gets knocked off the apron. Quen lands a dropkick on Johnson. Johnson goes over the top rope and crashes in on Quen. Musa has Quen cornered. Musa with a suplex, covers, Quen kicks out. Johnson knocks Kassidy off the apron. Johnson keeps the pressure on Quen, but Quen is able to grab a tag from Kassidy. Kassidy lands a thunderous chop on Johnson, before tagging in Quen. Kassidy connects a cutter off the top rope. Kassidy ends the match with a flatliner, followed by a shooting star from Quen on Johnson. Private Party win the match!

Winners: Private Party

Up next, "10" returns!

"10" vs. Jon Cruz

Cruz goes right for 10's arm. 10 pushes him off. 10 flattens Cruz, sending him towards the outside. 10 runs towards Cruz, but Cruz moves out of the way in time, and 10 slams into the steel stairs. Cruz charges in with a high kick. 10 counters with a spinebuster. 10 goes for the cover and wins the match.

Winner: "10"

Next, we get to see some luchador action!

Fenix vs. Alan Angels



