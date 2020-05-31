Five matches were announced for this Tuesday's AEW Dark, but it's now down to four after a wrestler's tweets from seven years ago came to light. Clutch Adams was set to take on Shawn Spears, but his match has since been removed due to Adams using homophobic and racial slurs in a series of tweets.

Cody Rhodes was informed of this on Twitter and has since stated, "His match has been removed." As seen in the AEW tweet below, the bout was also taken out.

In the video above, Adams made his AEW debut on the May 19 episode of Dark against QT Marshall.

Adams' Twitter account has since been changed or deleted.

Below is the updated Dark lineup (7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel):

* Billy Gunn with Austin Gunn vs. John Skyler

* Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon with Leva Bates vs. QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes with Brandi Rhodes

* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Jon Cruz and Joe Alonzo

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy and EJ Lewis

His match has been removed. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 31, 2020