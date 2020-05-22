AEW Double or Nothing will take place tomorrow from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7:30 pm ET for The Buy In pre-show. The main card starts at 8 pm ET.
The event will stream on B/R Live, traditional PPV, and FITE (international fans only) for $49.99.
Tomorrow's card features AEW World Champion Jon Moxley going against the Dark Order's "Exalted One" Brodie Lee. Below is the full lineup:
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee
AEW Women's World Championship (No DQ/No Count-Out)
Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
AEW TNT Championship Match
Cody vs. Lance Archer
Mike Tyson to present title to the winner.
Casino Ladder Match
Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBA (Mystery Entrant)
Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.
Stadium Stampede Match
The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy) vs. Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz)
MJF vs. Jungle Boy
Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears
The Buy In
Best Friends vs. Private Party
Winners are the number one contenders for AEW World Tag Team Championship.