- Above is the AEW Double or Nothing pre-show, hosted by Alex Abrahantes. Before tonight's PPV gets going (The Buy In at 7:30 pm ET and main card at 8 pm ET), Abrahantes spoke with Brandi Rhodes and Billy Gunn. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!
- GLOW's Alison Brie, NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, Stephen Amell, and other celebrities gave their picks for tonight's match between Cody and Lance Archer. The winner will be come the inaugural AEW TNT Champion and Mike Tyson will present them with the title. Brie, Wilkins, and Amell all went with Cody.
Star of @GLOWNetflix & The Rental @alisonbrie gives her predictions on the #TNTChampionship Match between @CodyRhodes & @LanceHoyt.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 22, 2020
.@StephenAmell of @CW_Arrow gives his predictions on the #TNTChampionship Match between @CodyRhodes & @LanceHoyt.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020
.@NBA Hall of Famer @DWilkins21 gives his predictions on the #TNTChampionship Match between @CodyRhodes & @LanceHoyt.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020
- Rick Knox, Aubrey Edwards, Paul Turner, and Bryce Remsburg are all be refereeing tonight's Stadium Stampede Match between The Elite and the Inner Circle. The ring will be on the 50-yard line in an empty TIAA Bank Field, and it's Falls Count Anywhere / No DQ. Below, the four referees comment on calling such a unique bout.
We hear from referees that will be in charge of the chaos that will be the first-ever Stadium Stampede Match tonight at Double or Nothing.
