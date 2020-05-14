Week 31 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT in viewership and ratings once again.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 654,000 viewers (-11% from last week) on TNT, topping the 604,000 viewers (-9%) garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 8.3%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #15 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #46. AEW ranked #65 in viewership, while NXT ranked #67 in viewership.

This is the lowest AEW viewership in the history of the show, and the fourth-lowest NXT viewership since the show came to USA. NXT is also tied for their lowest rating in the 18-49 demo in history.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 732,000 viewers and ranked #12 in the Cable Top 150, and #66 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 663,000 viewers and ranked #33 in the Cable Top 150, and #68 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.15 in the same demo this week. For both shows, it was their lowest rating in the demo in history, although NXT has garnered that rating in the demo two other times. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.28 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.18 in that demographic.

The Challenge on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.49 rating, but just 847,000 viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.700 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.35 rating in the key demo.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership, with an average of 7.942 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.8 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

