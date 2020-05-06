Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Multiple wrestlers (more than previously) are in the crowd as we're live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Some more people are dotted around the seats a bit further back. Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on commentary. Dasha handling ring announcing.

Cody vs. Joey Janela

Back and forth action early on, both try for a bunch of pins, but nobody can land a three count. They trade strikes in the ring, Cody baits Janela in for a chop, counters, and chops him in the back. Janela fights back with a spinning heel kick and a back rake. Jim Ross mentions people in the crowd and that everyone has been tested ahead of time. Cody looks for cross rhodes, but gets thrown into the ropes.



Janela continues to keep Cody down. Shawn Spears in the crowd with an air horn, lets it go for a second. Janela and Cody fight on the floor, then end up on the ramp. Cody near the ropes, Janela heads back to the tunnel, runs out and Cody moves as Janela dives into the ropes. Cody with a disaster kick to the face. Cody then hits a moonsault off the stage, clearing out his opponent! Back in the ring Janela fights back, hits a diving elbow, cover, two.



Both end up on the top rope, Cody with a reverse suplex, pin, two-count. Cody takes off the weight belt and tosses it out to the crowd, Hikaru Shida ends up getting it. Janela with a spinning back elbow, tries for a piledriver, no, gets powerslammed, cover, two. Cody looks for a springboard cutter, caught in midair and gets suplexed. Janela with a big lariat that turns Cody inside-out. Janela heads to the top rope, moonsault, rolls through, Cody with a springboard cutter, pin, two-count. Back and forth strikes in the ring, Cody finally hits a cross rhodes out of nowhere, cover, 1-2-3.



Winner: Cody via Pinfall