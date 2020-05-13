Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur on commentary. Dasha is handling ring announcing duties.

- Jake Roberts and Lance Archer are out to the ring. Roberts on the mic, says he was told to make an apology for what he did to Brandi. He said he'll apologize when she kisses his ass. Roberts says once anyone comes into the ring, it's no man land. Roberts says women are best at home, cooking and taking care of babies. Roberts says to Cody that time is about up and it's time to pay the piper. We hear a truck engine revving up and outside we see him run over some barricades (looked pretty lame). Archer heads out, Cody with a kick between the legs and he swings away on Archer.



Cody then heads towards Roberts, but Archer gets back on him, throwing him over a barricade and crashing through a table. Cody fights back though, counters a chokeslam, but then gets tripped up on the apron. Cody grabs Archer by his hair and chokes him with it. Cody grabs a chair, Roberts bails out of the ring. Cody throws a chair at Archer, but Archer hits him with a big boot. Archer tries for his finishers, Cody reverses it, goes for a disaster kick, Archer blocks it and throws Cody away. Roberts finally calls over Archer and they head to the back.

- Highlight package is shown for AEW's tag team division, showing clips from a number of matches over the past couple months and highlighting all the teams.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus with Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent with Orange Cassidy)



Back and forth action early on between Taylor and Jungle Boy. They both tag out, so Trent and Luchasaurus can get in some work. Luchasaurus using his power to toss Trent around, spinning kick to the head, cover, two-count. Jungle Boy brought back in, thows a chop, look for a high risk move, but Trent plants him to the mat. Jungle Boy put on the top rope, hits a dropkick on Trent. Luchasaurus in the ring, roundhouse kick, assisted flatliner by Jungle Boy. Trent tries for a suicide dive, caught, but Taylor helps out and they hit a double suplex out on the floor on Lucahsaurus. Best Friends hug on the outside, Jungle Boy flips down on both guys.

Back from break, Jungle Boy and Taylor tag in and throws a flurry of strikes at each other in the middle of the ring. Jungle Boy hits a back elbow, runs into a high knee, eats a flying knee strike from Trent. Luchasaurus hits the question mark kick on Trent, but Trent fires back with a swinging DDT. Cassidy on the ramp and Fenix hammered him with a single-leg dropkick out of nowhere! MJF throws Jungle Boy face-first into the ring post as the referee checks on Cassidy. Taylor hits the awful waffle on Jungle Boy, cover, 1-2-3.



Winners: Best Friends via Pinfall

- Post-match, Wardlow launches Stunt into the barricade, Luchasaurus chases him off.

- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley arrives at the building and is not in a good mood at all after last week's attack by The Dark Order.

Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian) vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander

Baker goes right after Shida, hits a stomp to the mat, looks to break her teeth on the bottom rope. Statlander picks Baker up and hits a double backbreaker with Shida. Ford with a crossbody on both women, they dodge it, and each hit a kip-up. Shida and Baker at it again, Baker tries for lockjsaw, no luck. Baker hits slingblade, lockjaw attempt, Statlander from behind and grabs Baker by the nose. Statlander picks Baker up, Ford with a kick and Baker hits a DDT.

Ford tries for the pin, two-count. Baker launches Statlander into the second turnbuckle, cover, Shida breaks it up. Statlander eats a rising knee from Shida. Pace has been fast and furious in this one. Couple more pin attempts, all two counts. Baker hits a big canadian destroy on Statlander! Ford with a handspring cutter on Baker, cover, two.

Shida tries for a falcon arrow on Ford, nope, Ford with a stunner. Baker with a swinging neckbreaker on Ford. Statlander plants Baker for a two-count. Statlander in the corner, Shida suplexes Ford into Statlander. Baker with a superkick on Statlander. Both Statlander and Baker out to the floor. Ford with a missile dropkick on Shida, pin, two-count. Sabian gets involved, grabs Shida, Ford charges in, Shida moves, Ford and Sabian decided to have a kiss. Shida kicks Ford, falcon arrow, Statlander breaks up the pin. Ford with a poisonrana on Statlander. Baker gets rid of her on the outside by throwing Kris into the ring post. Shida with a big backbreaker on Ford, knee strike to the face, pin, 1-2-3. On the outside, Baker is giving Statlander lockjaw, refusing to let go.

Winner: Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

- Post-match, Nyla Rose is at ringside, holding up the title.

- "Pineapple Pete" Suge D talks about being on his grind in wrestling for years. He gets a shot in AEW and talks how Chris Jericho disrespected him with the Pineapple Pete name, so tonight, no more insults, he's throwing hands with Jericho.

Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. Santana and Ortiz

Santana and Ortiz attack Omega during his entrance. Hardy eventually makes his way out, Santana charges him, but gets bit as the flame pryo goes off. The wrestlers eventually make their way into the ring so the match can officially start. Omega and Ortiz battle back and forth. Ortiz with the bake rake. Omega fights back with a kotaro crusher and a back elbow in the corner by leaping off Hardy's back. Double suplex on Ortiz, who then rolls out of the ring. Hardy with a side effect on Santana, leg drop, cover, two.



