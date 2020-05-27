Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Britt Baker to announce return timetable after sustaining a knee injury on last week's show

* More details to be given about AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage at Fyter Fest

* Battle Royal to determine the first contender for the AEW TNT Championship

* Mike Tyson to appear live

* Inner Circle pep rally

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in action

* Private Party and Joey Janela vs. The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy