Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Britt Baker to announce return timetable after sustaining a knee injury on last week's show
* More details to be given about AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage at Fyter Fest
* Battle Royal to determine the first contender for the AEW TNT Championship
* Mike Tyson to appear live
* Inner Circle pep rally
* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in action
* Private Party and Joey Janela vs. The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy