Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT and will air live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Below is the current lineup:

* Cody vs. Joey Janela

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian (Non-Title Match)

* Matt Hardy and AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Street Fight)

* Lance Archer vs. QT Marshall