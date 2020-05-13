Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* MJF in action
* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels
* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)
* Interview with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer
* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
* Chris Jericho vs. "Pineapple Pete" Suge D
* Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz