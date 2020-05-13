Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* MJF in action

* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels

* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)

* Interview with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer

* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

* Chris Jericho vs. "Pineapple Pete" Suge D

* Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz