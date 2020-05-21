Week 32 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT in viewership and ratings once again.

Wednesday's Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite drew 701,000 viewers (+7% from last week) on TNT, topping the 592,000 viewers that NXT (-2%) drew on the USA Network by 18%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is the sixth-lowest AEW viewership of 2020, and the fourth-lowest NXT viewership of the year.

AEW ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #53. AEW ranked #65 in viewership, while NXT ranked #70 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 654,000 viewers and ranked #15 in the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 604,000 viewers and ranked #46 in the Cable Top 150, and #67 in viewership. Last Wednesday's shows drew the lowest AEW viewership in the history of the program, and the fourth-lowest NXT viewership since the series came to USA.

AEW drew a 0.26 rating (+13%) in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.13 (-13%) in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.23 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.15 in that demographic. It was the lowest rating for NXT in that demo in the history of the show.

The Challenge on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.60 rating, with 1.019 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.945 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the key demo.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership, with an average of 8.998 million viewers. The Masked Singer also topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.3 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode