AEW announced Darby Allin is the first participant in the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing on May 23.
The winner of the match will receive a future AEW World Championship Match.
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee
TNT Championship Match
Cody vs. Lance Archer
Casino Ladder Match (Future AEW World Championship Match)
Darby Allin vs. TBA
MJF vs. Jungle Boy
Your first entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is the relentless @DarbyAllin! Is he your pick to win?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 10, 2020
Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd, via @brlive nationwide or @FiteTV for our international fans. pic.twitter.com/BvkdRPWAWx