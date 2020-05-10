AEW announced Darby Allin is the first participant in the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing on May 23.

The winner of the match will receive a future AEW World Championship Match.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship Match

Cody vs. Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match (Future AEW World Championship Match)

Darby Allin vs. TBA

MJF vs. Jungle Boy