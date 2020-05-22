AEW is reportedly taping the big Stadium Stampede match today in Jacksonville, Florida.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Live that the big ten-man match is being taped today so AEW can edit everything to be added to tomorrow's live broadcast of the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Stadium Stampede will likely air as the main event of Saturday's pay-per-view. The match will air from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, with The Elite (The Young Bucks, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page) and Matt Hardy vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz).

It's believed that the Stadium Stampede match will feature a few cameo appearances and some surprises. The wrestlers will have the entire stadium and football field to do battle on, and there will be a ring in the middle of the field, perhaps on the 50 yard line.

As a reminder, TNT will air a Double Or Nothing preview tonight at 10pm ET. A sneak peek of that preview can be seen below.

Stay tuned for updates on the Stadium Stampede match and be sure to join us for live Double Or Nothing coverage on Saturday night, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the pre-show.

Below is Jericho's recent Instagram post on the Stadium Stampede, along with the Double Or Nothing preview trailer: