WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles is featured in a new Dairy Queen ad campaign.

As seen in the video below, The Phenomenal One recently channeled his inner Shockmaster or Kool-Aid Man and teamed with DQ to surprise fans by busting through the wall at a local restaurant.

Styles tweeted the ad and wrote, "I had a blast partnering with @DairyQueen to surprise fans from the WWE Universe the only way I know how… PHENOMENALLY. #HappyTastesGood #Phenomenal #ad"

Styles has been away from WWE TV since losing the Boneyard Match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, but is rumored to return this week.

