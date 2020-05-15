The tournament for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title began during tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode.

The two matches saw Daniel Bryan defeat Drew Gulak to advance, while Elias defeated King Baron Corbin to advance.

The next two matches are AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy. Those matches will take place next Friday night on SmackDown.

Bryan will face the winner of Hardy vs. Sheamus and Elias will face the winner of Nakamura vs. Styles.

Michael Cole noted on commentary that WWE's digital and social platforms will explain how and why AJ, the only RAW Superstar in the tournament, is going for the one WWE title that has eluded him in the tournament.

Below are a few shots from tonight's tournament matches: