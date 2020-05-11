AJ Styles says he was cheated out of winning the 2020 Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Styles took to Twitter today and commented on the big MITB main event, which saw Asuka and Otis win the women's and men's briefcases. Otis won after Styles climbed up for the briefcase, but fumbled it and it fell into Otis' arms. AJ also referenced King Baron Corbin throwing Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE HQ, and his visit to Vince McMahon's office with Daniel Bryan.

"No one has heard from @WWEAleister or @reymysterio, @BaronCorbinWWE is running from the law, @WWEDanielBryan is still rearranging furniture in the office, and I was CHEATED out of #MITB by @otiswwe! A travesty! #WWERaw," Styles wrote.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned next for AJ, but stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET as we should know more then.

