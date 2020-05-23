AJ Styles hopes The Undertaker hears what he has to say after making his WWE SmackDown return on Friday night.

Styles returned to the blue brand during Friday's SmackDown on FOX to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in a first round match for the tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion. It was announced that AJ has been drafted back to the blue brand in exchange for future considerations for a RAW draft pick.

As seen in the video above, Styles spoke with Kayla Braxton after SmackDown and delivered a message to The Undertaker. Kayla asked AJ how it felt to be back on the blue brand.

"Back on the house that AJ Styles built," AJ said. "Is that the blue brand you're talking about? Oh, I'm more than back. I'm on a mission. I'm on a mission to beat anyone that steps in the ring with me, and I mean anyone. I gotta redeem myself. I gotta redeem myself. No one gets buried alive and comes back like AJ Styles, and I hope... you know what, I hope The Undertaker hears every word I'm saying."

AJ then yelled at Braxton before she could ask him about the Boneyard Match loss at WrestleMania 36.

"That's all I've been thinking about. Of course it was [what you were going to ask about], that's all anyone has talked about. In fact, I'm done talking about it," AJ said as he walked off.

There's been a lot of speculation on WWE doing a rematch between Taker and Styles, but nothing has been confirmed. Taker defeated AJ in the first-ever Boneyard Match during Night One of WrestleMania 36 last month.