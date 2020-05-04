As noted, AJ Styles made his return to WWE TV during tonight's taped RAW episode. He won a Last Chance Gauntlet Match to earn the right to replace the injured Apollo Crews in the Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

AJ cut a post-match promo where he threatened to toss Rey Mysterio or Aleister Black from the roof of WWE HQ. Style opened his promo by declaring that The Undertaker isn't here to try and steal his spotlight. He also admitted that he lost the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, but said he really lost nothing because there were no rules in the match and it didn't mean anything.

"I'm going to do anything and I mean anything to get that Money In the Bank contract," Styles said. "And if that means throwing a Rey Mysterio or an Aleister Black off the top of WWE headquarters, then so be it. They haven't been what I've been through, they haven't seen what I have seen. So get ready to re-write the history books on the greatest moments in Money In the Bank history, because the truth is AJ Styles will be #1 because I'm winning that contract where I'm guaranteed an opportunity at the WWE Championship and then finally, finally then, when I get that contract, Mr. Money In the Bank can be phenomenal."

Black later responded to AJ's threats and promised to climb back up if AJ somehow manages to toss him off, and win the contract. You can see their promos above and below.

AJ, Black, and Mysterio will do battle with three SmackDown Superstars in Sunday's men's match - Otis, Daniel Bryan and King Baron Corbin.