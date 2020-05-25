One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss, is trending on Twitter today after she called out podcaster JDfromNY206 for some comments he made in the past about her ring work.

A Twitter user posted a video of JD saying that he guarantees that Alexa "is one of those women out there who just takes it [in bed], she does nothing," adding, "Can you imagine being in bed with Alexa Bliss as she performs the same way she does in the ring? Awful! All looks and no substance whatsoever!"

Alexa responded to the comments, tweeting, "Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me... but ex freaking scuse me sir??? ... HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way."

Several other stars chimed in, including Sonya Deville, Braun Strowman and Paige.

Paige wrote, "This is the problem right here. HES one of the problems. Cyber bullying is NOT okay and to this extent too? What a disgrace and I'm assuming he's supposed to be a reporter of some sorts? Shame on you JD. Your work is incredible @AlexaBliss_WWE pay no mind to ignorance like this."

Deville warned, "I pray I run into this dude one day."

Strowman also had some choice words, tweeting, "This sad ass MARK talking like he even knows what it's like to share a bed with a woman. He should prob stick to talking about wrestling cause he doesn't know s--t about it either but atleast he can pretend he does. Oh and eating hot pockets his mom makes him!!! #Trash"

You can view all the tweets below:

Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me... but ex freaking scuse me sir??? ... HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way. #WhatAClassAct https://t.co/0B6EByVSjl — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2020

This sad ass MARK talking like he even knows what it's like to share a bed with a woman. He should prob stick to talking about wrestling cause he doesn't know s--t about it either but atleast he can pretend he does. Oh and eating hot pockets his mom makes him!!! #Trash — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 25, 2020

This is the problem right here. HES one of the problems. Cyber bullying is NOT okay and to this extent too? What a disgrace and I'm assuming he's supposed to be a reporter of some sorts? Shame on you JD. Your work is incredible @AlexaBliss_WWE pay no mind to ignorance like this. https://t.co/cQRfIvAGTG — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 25, 2020