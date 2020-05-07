Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva confirmed that he recently underwent knee surgery to repair an issue from his last fight. That bout took place early in 2019 at UFC 237 against Jared Cannonier.

Silva noted that his knee will be "100 percent" when he returns to action. After the bout, his team stated there were no medical or health issues for "The Spider," but that is obviously not true now.

"I finished my knee surgery. I will recover now," Silva said in Portuguese (thanks to MMA Fighting for transcribing). "I'm fine, and wanted to thank everyone's support, and (thank) my fans that cheer for me. I'll be 100 percent soon, and do my two fights in the UFC. I wanted to thank every UFC fan. I finished my surgery and everything is fine, I'm going home. Thanks."

Silva, who is just 1-6 with a no-contest since 2013, owns victories over the likes of Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort and countless others. His only win, though, since a 2012 victory over Stephan Bonnar came three years ago vs. Derek Brunson.