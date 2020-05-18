This week's WWE RAW episode saw Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews return to action.

Owens hosted The Kevin Owens Show with Zelina Vega, WWE United States Champion Andrade, Austin Theory and Angel Garza. This segment led to Owens bringing Crews out for his return, which led to Owens and Crews defeating Andrade and Garza in tag team action.

It was then announced that Crews will challenge Andrade for the WWE United States Title on next Monday's RAW.

Owens had been away since his No DQ win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36. Crews had been away for a few weeks after suffering the storyline injury from Andrade, which led to AJ Styles replacing him in the Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Below are a few shots from tonight's returns: