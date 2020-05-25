Apollo Crews is your new WWE United States Champion.
The opening match for tonight's RAW on the USA Network saw Crews capture the title by defeating Andrade.
This is Crews' first title run in WWE. Andrade won the title back on December 26 at the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, by defeating Rey Mysterio.
Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, FL:
