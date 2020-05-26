- As noted, this week's RAW saw Apollo Crews capture his first title in WWE by defeating Andrade to become the new WWE United States Champion.

Above is backstage footage from Apollo's first title shoot, and below is post-show video of Crews talking to Kayla Braxton about the big win. Crews dedicates the win to his wife and kids, and talks about earning the respect of his peers and fans.

- WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Booker T will be featured in a segment on tonight's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. The two legends will look back at one of the most infamous WCW events in history - Bash at the Beach 2000. The main event of that show saw Booker defeat Jarrett to capture the WCW World Heavyweight Title for the first time.

WWE Backstage will also feature an appearance by Seth Rollins this week. Jarrett tweeted the following on his segment with Booker: