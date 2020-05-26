- Above is the latest "Rock Paper Scissors Battle" from WWE AL An. This episode features John Morrison and The Miz going up against WWE AL An host Nathalie Mamo.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons turns 33 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Babatunde Aiyegbusi turns 32. Also, today would have been the 41st birthday of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro, who passed away at the age of 39 on May 16, 2019.

- New WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews has been announced for WWE's The Bump on Wednesday morning, as seen in the tweet below. Wednesday's show will also include Matt Riddle, plus a "Breakfast with The Garganos" segment featuring Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano.