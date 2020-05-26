New WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews took to Twitter overnight to thank his supporters.

Crews defeated Andrade on last night's RAW to begin his first title reign since signing with WWE in 2014. Crews said this will be the first of many title runs for him in WWE.

"The grind never stops!!! And it won't stop now!! Here's where the hard work really begins! Thanks to anyone who has supported me since day 1! Let's make this the first of many!! #AndNew #unitedstateschampion #WWERaw @usa_network @WWE," he wrote.

Andrade also tweeted on the loss and said Crews got lucky.

"I am the real champion of the United States. you had just one lucky night @WWEApollo that championship will return to #Andrade waist #ElIdolo #LatinosUnidos," Andrade wrote.

There's no word yet on if Andrade will get his rematch at WWE Backlash, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the full tweets from Andrade and Crews below:

