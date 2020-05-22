John Cena could possibly receive a Daytime Emmy Award soon.

Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" program has been nominated for Outstanding Game Show in the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Cena is the host of the show.

The show is going up against Double Dare, Family Feud, Jeopardy!, and The Price Is Right in the game show category.

The winners will be revealed at 8pm ET on Friday, June 26 on CBS. The two-hour live virtual event will feature winners and special guests making appearances from their homes. This is the first time the Daytime Emmy Awards show has aired on a broadcast network since 2011, and the 14th time it has aired on CBS.

There's no word yet on if Cena will be appearing, but we will keep you updated.

Below is WWE's announcement on the nomination: