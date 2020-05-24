In 2012 one of the greatest factions of all time, The Four Horsemen, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, and J.J. Dillon were all a part of the induction ceremony, while the most notable and obvious omission from the group to not be inducted was Ole Anderson. Ole Anderson is known as one of the original members of the Horsemen, along with Flair, Arn and Tully.

During the ARN podcast, Arn Anderson discussed Ole not being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with the Horsemen and why he believes Ole would not have accepted the invitation if it was offered.

"My knowledge of what I've heard through the grapevine is that Ole doesn't want anything to do with WWE in any fashion, period," Anderson said. "Whether or not he was asked to be a part of that group or not I don't know, if he would have I'm sure he would not have accepted because of all the things that went down years prior when Vince [McMahon] got control of his television which is pretty common knowledge in the business.

"It really was a heated issue between the two of them, there were some conversations and insults that went back and forth, that was probably the biggest reason. There was no interest on either one's part.

Anderson also discussed Ole and Flair having issues during their time with the Four Horsemen, when and how these issues started.

"I would guess when Ric was making the rounds as the world champion," Anderson said. "When Ole started back working and we were partners and he was at the arena every night watching Ric in those long matches, I think that is probably where it would start to grain on him a bit. Ole and I would have our match, whenever we're on, then we'd notoriously have been there till the very end to run in on Ric's match, after his match. If you're doing 50 minute matches, and you're waiting and waiting, for a guy like Ole who was a wealthy man, I'm guessing that might have grated on him. Not sure, not positive, that's just my guess."

Anderson discussed joining the WWF in 1988 with Tully, and how difficult it was to not be able to mention the Four Horsemen or do the hand gestures.

"The very first night, and we did it without thinking, [the fans] did hit us with it," Anderson said. "Without thinking, we shot it back to em, and when we came through the curtain we were told 'Do not do that, that was then, this is now. That has nothing to do with the Four Horsemen, you guys are in a different company and you're different characters.' They only had to tell us once."

