- Above, Jenn Decker runs down the top five moments from this past Wednesday's Dynamite. The group included: Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc becoming the number one tag contenders, Brian Cage's Dynamite debut, AEW TNT Champion Cody announcing a weekly open challenge, FTR's debut, and the brawl between Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho.

- Today, Jake Roberts turns 65 years old. Both AEW and DDP Yoga sent him well wishes.

Happy Birthday to the legend - @JakeSnakeDDT! pic.twitter.com/1pPTGOt63I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 30, 2020

- Earlier this week, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) debuted for AEW, helping The Young Bucks by dispatching The Blade and The Butcher. On social media, Arn Anderson later commented on the duo.

"Those #FTR boys have a certain "enforcer" quality about them. #AEW might want to look into paternity test..."

FTR will have a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone on this week's show.