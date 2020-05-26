Earlier today, Hollywood Superstar and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a tribute to the late Shad Gaspard.

The former WWE star passed away on May 17 at the age of 39. Gaspard was swimming at Venice Beach and got caught in a strong rip current with his 10-year-old son. He saved his son's life by instructing the first responding lifeguard to help him, but he was then hit by a large wave that took him under.

Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram about how Gaspard was the ultimate hero.

The WWE Hall of Famer wrote, "On my bike ride today I stopped to pay respects to Shad Gaspard. He was such a positive force in the gym and the world. He was a hero in bodybuilding, a hero in wrestling, and the moment he told lifeguards to save his son first, the ultimate hero. My thoughts are with his family."

As noted, a GoFundMe campaign was created to help support Gaspard's family. The total is currently at $143,592. The goal was $100,000.

Below you can see his post:



