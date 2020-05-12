Above is video of new RAW Women's Champion Asuka posing backstage for her new championship photo shoot.

As noted, Asuka was crowned RAW Women's Champion on last night's WWE RAW after Becky Lynch relinquished the title to her, announcing that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Seth Rollins. Lynch is due to give birth in December. The storyline is that Lynch went to WWE officials to arrange for the winner of Sunday's women's Money In the Bank briefcase to actually win the title, not just a title shot as usual.

The Empress of Tomorrow has now made WWE history by becoming the first Superstar to win the WWE NXT Women's Title, the RAW Women's Title, the SmackDown Women's Title, the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, the Women's Royal Rumble Match and Money In the Bank.

As seen below, WWE's The Bump announced that Asuka will make her debut on the show this coming Wednesday at 10am ET.

Stay tuned for updates on Asuka's title reign and Becky's time off. Below are tweets from the USA Network and WWE On FOX, touting Asuka's WWE history:

What a way to kick off #WWERaw.



Can't wait to talk about it with your NEW Raw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka this Wednesday on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/6sw2sEStak — WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 12, 2020