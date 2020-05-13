After vacating the RAW Women's Championship this past Monday, Becky Lynch revealed to WWE fans, and the newly crowned champion Asuka, that she was going to become a mother. After hearing this exciting news, Asuka broke character to congratulate Lynch on her new path towards motherhood by hugging her and chanting her name, before celebrating her newly established victory.

When discussing her thoughts about that announcement on Monday, Asuka started tearing up once more during her interview on WWE's The Bump.

"A mother, a mother? I'm so happy," Asuka excitingly stated. "I had so many matches with her, and I have a strong connection with her.

"I think we both felt the same way. I think she likes to have matches with me. I think she was relieved that I got the Money in the Bank because she knew I could take good care of it."

Now that she's become a Grand Slam Champion, Asuka isn't done setting goals just yet. When looking at what's to come for her future, "The Empress of Tomorrow" wants to continue elevating the Women's Division.

"I want to become the element that makes people feel the WWE Women's Division is something they don't want to miss," Asuka noted. "I know that I've been that element, but as a champion, I want to work on it even harder."

You can watch Asuka's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.