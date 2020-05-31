As noted, Matt Riddle was announced as the newest member of the SmackDown roster this past Friday night by WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle.

Riddle may not be the only NXT star that is moving up to the main rosters of WWE. Dominik Dijakovic is reportedly set to make his RAW debut some time in the near future, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dijakovic has been with NXT since 2017, first debuting under his real name, Christopher Dijak, before establishing his current in-ring persona. He also competed with Ring Of Honor, Chaotic Wrestling, and other indie promotions before arriving in WWE.

In a recent interview, Dominik mentioned that Triple H and The Undertaker, along with a few others, have helped him reach his current success on the roster.

"I work the most with Shawn Michaels and Triple H," Dijakovic noted. "Those are the guys who we see every Wednesday. The Undertaker has also been here, as well as Mark Henry. Those are the guys that I've worked closely with."