Becky Lynch announced that she was pregnant this past Monday night on RAW. Lynch vacated the RAW Women's Championship and awarded it to Asuka, who had won the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match the night before.

Becky's last match was defeating Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 in April, which was taped in late March. On the RAW following WrestleMania, Becky cut a promo to build towards a future rematch with Baszler. However, that was quickly dropped and Becky did not appear in-ring on WWE television until her pregnancy announcement.

The original plan was for Becky to face Nia Jax at last Sunday's Money In The Bank pay-per-view, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Becky was scheduled to retain the title, while Baszler was slated to win the women's Money In The Bank ladder match and go on to feud with Becky for the belt. Following Becky's pregnancy, the plans were changed for Asuka to win the match.

In an interview with People Magazine, Becky noted that she and fiance Seth Rollins are due in December. The due date would mean that Becky was pregnant when she worked her WrestleMania match against Baszler, however she told People that she learned that she was pregnant in April.

"I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!" Becky told People regarding learning she was expecting.

"I don't know what the next chapter is because I only know what it's like to think for myself when I'm by myself. So I don't know what it'll look like and how my priorities shift and what I'm going to want in the future. So, everything's open."