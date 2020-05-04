WWE reportedly has plans for Apollo Crews to turn heel soon.

As noted, Crews was pulled from Sunday's Money In the Bank Ladder Match due to a storyline knee injury suffered during last week's RAW match with WWE United States Champion Andrade. Now Wrestlingnews.co reports that the plan is for Crews to finally make the turn. WWE officials previously wanted to have Crews turn heel on Chad Gable before Vince McMahon decided to move him back to RAW. There's no word yet on how they plan to get to that heel turn, but Crews has received more TV time as of late.

It was also noted that people within WWE have been trying to convince Vince that more should be done with Crews, which is why he has been given more TV time in recent weeks.

In more news from the red brand that could be related to Crews, there has been a push to make WWE Producer MVP the manager of a new stable. It was not reported that Crews will be in that stable, but it would make sense if the idea is for MVP to help push Crews and other underutilized midcard Superstars.

As noted, tonight's RAW will see MVP lead WWE NXT Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne into battle against Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, two more Superstars who have been given more TV time as of late. There has been some fan speculation on MVP possibly turning on the Australian NXT Superstars, to side with Ricochet and Alexander, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates on the potential RAW creative changes.