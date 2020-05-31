As noted, veteran pro wrestling writer Chris DeJoseph was released from WWE last week after working as a lead writer for SmackDown.

Apparently DeJoseph was let go because of something disciplinary involving Vince McMahon, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. He didn't specify what exactly, however, Dave emphasized how DeJoseph was just given a promotion into his current position this past December.

In a report from Sescoops.com, DeJoseph was reportedly fired from the company because of inappropriate remarks during a backstage meeting. They claim that Vince was "irate" at his unprofessional behavior.

DeJoseph previously worked WWE creative between 2004-2010, and was used on TV at times as the "Big Dick Johnson" comedy character. He has also worked for MLW and Lucha Underground.