- While Riddick Moss hasn't been seen on WWE TV in a few weeks, WWE officials have not given up on him. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Moss is the latest talent who has "disappeared with the new normal," but Moss not being there is not a sign that WWE has given up on him.

Moss looked to be in line for a midcard push earlier this year when he came from WWE NXT to win the WWE 24/7 Title. He lost that title to R-Truth in a March 22 WWE website video. Moss had RAW wins over Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, Truth and former partner Mojo Rawley in February and March. He hasn't been seen since that March 22 title loss.

Moss is still a member of the RAW roster as of this writing.

- It was believed that Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn would continue after Sami retained his title over Bryan during Night One of WrestleMania 36 last month, but all along WWE had plans for Bryan to be in the Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday.

WWE had Bryan booked for the MITB Ladder Match before Zayn made the call not to attend the recent WWE TV tapings at the closed-set Performance Center due to COVID-19 concerns. There's no word yet on if Zayn will return to work at next week's tapings, or if the Bryan vs. Zayn feud will resume when he does return.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

