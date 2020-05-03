WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch starred on tonight's episode of Billions. The Showtime TV show had its Season Five premiere tonight.

Lynch commented about how much she enjoyed filming tonight's episode.

She tweeted, "I can't tell you how much I enjoyed filming @SHO_Billions and working with such an incredible and talented cast and crew."

The co-creator of the show, Brian Koppelman also reacted to her performance tonight on social media.

He wrote, "There she is The F---ING MAN! @BeckyLynchWWE just killing it. We all kind of lost our minds at how kick-a-- she was. Also, getting the word KayFabe on Billions really feels good."

Billions is a drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. It was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The show stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Kelly AuCoin, and Condola Rashad.

Below you can see the photos Becky shared as well as reactions to her performance:

I can't tell you how much I enjoyed filming @SHO_Billions and working with such an incredible and talented cast and crew. #BeckyBillions pic.twitter.com/mhkoqGM0sW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 4, 2020

There she is The f--kING MAN! @BeckyLynchWWE just killing it. We all kind of lost our minds at how kick ass she was. Also, getting the word KayFabe on Billions really feels good. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) May 4, 2020

You were fantastic. So f***ing on point. And it was great to launch the season with you. Thanks, Champ. #Billions @SHO_Billions @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/8aZC2Uonh1 — Kelly AuCoin (@KellyAuCoin77) May 4, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen… THE MAN!



Funny as hell, awesome one set, and great to work with. She nailed it. Great to meet you @BeckyLynchWWE Thanks for coming to play!#Billions @SHO_Billions pic.twitter.com/EGN0rJYuIw — Kelly AuCoin (@KellyAuCoin77) May 4, 2020

This was ?? as cool to watch in real life as it is watching it now. And she did it SO MANY TIMES! @SHO_Billions @BeckyLynchWWE — Sarah Stiles (@Lulubellestiles) May 4, 2020