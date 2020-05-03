WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch starred on tonight's episode of Billions. The Showtime TV show had its Season Five premiere tonight.

Lynch commented about how much she enjoyed filming tonight's episode.

She tweeted, "I can't tell you how much I enjoyed filming @SHO_Billions and working with such an incredible and talented cast and crew."

The co-creator of the show, Brian Koppelman also reacted to her performance tonight on social media.

He wrote, "There she is The F---ING MAN! @BeckyLynchWWE just killing it. We all kind of lost our minds at how kick-a-- she was. Also, getting the word KayFabe on Billions really feels good."

Billions is a drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. It was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The show stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Kelly AuCoin, and Condola Rashad.

Below you can see the photos Becky shared as well as reactions to her performance: