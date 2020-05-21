- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

- Next Thursday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be another Hidden Gems edition with never-before-seen dark matches from recent tapings. The WWE Network continues to air special episodes of the weekly NXT UK show due to tapings being canceled because of COVID-19.

A promo on this week's show listed several Superstars for next week's Hidden Gems episode - Finn Balor, Matt Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Travis Banks, The Grizzled Young Veterans, Nina Samuels and Rhea Ripley. It looks like two of the matches will be the Ripley vs. Samuels dark match from the NXT UK TV tapings in Brentwood, England last October, as well as the six-man dark match from the July 2019 Plymouth, England tapings with Riddle and The Street Profits vs. Joseph Conners and The Grizzled Young Vets.

- BBC Bitesize has released a new "English with Becky Lynch" video. As seen in the Twitter clip below, The Mom gives her own style of lesson on "writing to argue" for WWE fans who might be wrestling with their English homework.

Lynch is currently away from WWE as she and Seth Rollins are expecting their first child together. She is due to give birth in December.