Becky Lynch recently spoke with Charlotte Gibson of espnW to promote WWE's partnership with the Special Olympics. She also discussed her pregnancy and stepping away from the WWE ring. Lynch admitted that it's tough to take time off, but the decision to start a family at this time was the right one for her.

"Well, it's tough because I've given my whole life to wrestling and to moving forward in my career," Lynch said. "But this was a choice that, for me, felt like the right one. Because it is wild that a lot of women still have to choose between their athletics or a family. And I didn't want to have to choose that. For me, this was the right time to go and start a family, something that I've always wanted to do. And so I feel like I've achieved nearly everything I could achieve in wrestling. I think there's nothing more important than family. And I'm so excited to experience that and to have this other person that is half me and half the love of my life that I get to show love."

Lynch named RAW Women's Champion Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans when asked who she looks up to when it comes to female athletes who balance motherhood and their careers.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," she said.

Lynch was asked about how it feels to know that she has the option to return to her career once she's given birth, as demonstrated by the Superstars she named before. She said this is something she's always preached and wanted women to have that equality.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," Lynch said. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

The Mom also confirmed that she does plan to return to the WWE ring when she's able to. She was asked about her plans to return to the ring and if that's something she's even thinking about right now.

"Yeah. It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," Lynch said. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."

Lynch and fiance Seth Rollins are expecting their first child to arrive in December.