As noted earlier, Becky Lynch opened tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network and announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The Man then relinquished the RAW Women's Title to Asuka, revealing that Sunday's MITB Ladder Match was not for the women's briefcase and title shot, but for the actual RAW Women's Title. Becky got very emotional and said she will miss the fans, but she's off to be a mother.

Lynch spoke with People Magazine before the RAW announcement aired and confirmed that she and fiancé Rollins are expecting together.

The 33 year old Lynch also revealed that she is due in December.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch told People. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?' "

Lynch said those dreams began to fall into place when she and Rollins, who is also 33, began dating.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch explained. "Seth is one of the smartest people I know. He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He's very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father."

Lynch and Rollins first found out they were expecting after she took a number of pregnancy tests in April. The first test came out negative, but Lynch followed her instincts and bought a digital test, which confirmed her speculation.

"I took the first one wrong," Lynch recalled. "Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!"

Lynch said the news came with a wealth of emotions.

"Of course, you start to become nervous, too, because you've lived your whole life as thinking for yourself and yourself alone," she said. "Now you have this whole other person that you have to look after and grow, and make sure that you're doing everything that you possibly can to make sure that they are the healthiest and the safest that they can be. But we're just so, so excited. Just so excited for how much love we're going to give that little thing."

Regarding her return to the ring, Lynch said she won't be making a decision any time soon.

"It's just such a joyous time and then such a sad time too. I loved this and I've given my life to this. I've achieved everything that I want to achieve in this business," she said. "I don't know what the next chapter is because I only know what it's like to think for myself when I'm by myself. So I don't know what it'll look like and how my priorities shift and what I'm going to want in the future. So, everything's open."

Lynch also confirmed that she and Rollins had planned to get married at the end of May, but wedding plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'll get around to that," Lynch says of the big wedding. "There's no rush, and now we'll have a little flower girl or a page boy."

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you've made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!!



What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

"I'm gonna miss you guys."



We'll miss you, too, @BeckyLynchWWE ... but we couldn't be happier for you! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iZteMLNXlN — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 12, 2020

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. ?????? pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020