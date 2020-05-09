- Above, WWE Superstars (Charlotte, Zelina Vega, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and others) give their predictions on the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

- WWE Network News reported a new WWE Break it Down featuring AJ Styles will debut on the WWE Network on Friday, May 15. Below is the official preview:

AJ Styles shares stories behind his biggest WWE moments, including his surprise debut at Royal Rumble 2016 and his captivating rivalry with John Cena.

- Becky Lynch now has the record for most total days as RAW Women's Champion at 397 days, passing Alexa Bliss. Lynch's title reigns began last year at WrestleMania 35 when she defeated Charlotte and Ronda Rousey in the main event. As noted, Lynch is set to address whoever wins this Sunday's MITB Ladder Match.