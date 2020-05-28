Becky Lynch posted a birthday message for her fiancé Seth Rollins and in the Instagram post, she revealed the first ultrasound image of their baby.

In the tribute, Becky wrote, "This person right here is my favorite person in the world. I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world. I love you and can't wait to start this next crazy chapter with you. Happy Birthday @wwerollins"

She shared before the ultrasound photo several other photos of her and Seth together and of just him.

Becky announced during the May 11 edition of RAW that she was pregnant. She relinquished the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka, who won the Women's Money in the Bank the night before.

