Earlier this week it was reported the entertainment industry is become more interested in WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, thanks to her ability to connect with an audience. With Lynch appearing on tomorrow's season 5 premiere of Showtime's Billions and an upcoming feature in a major national women's magazine, it looks like "The Man" could be popping up more and more outside of the WWE Universe.

Lynch spoke with TMZ Sports about receiving some guidance from The Rock and John Cena, both who have made the successful transitions from pro wrestling to acting.

"Yeah, he's actually been very helpful and put me in contact with who my agent is right now," Lynch said about The Rock. "He's been very giving, and I think they all are because they've all been there. They're all read to look after the next generation. [John] Cena has been so great to me and so generous with his time and advice. [He] checks up on me and what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been.

"They don't have to do that, they are busy, busy men, and they are so generous with their time and advice. I think it's just a testament to one: who they are, but just also the family environment that wrestling creates."

Lynch was then asked if there was a particular genre of acting that she wanted to get into. The champ noted she's up for anything and teased there's more to come in the next year outside of her wrestling career.

"It's all of it," Lynch responded. "Look, I just love performing, I love being able to get that out there. But I also love a crowd, so as long as I can wrestle then I'm going to be doing that. There's some stuff coming out in the next year, which is pretty big and I'm very excited about, but I can't talk about it. So, stay tuned."

You can check out Lynch's full comments in the video above.

