- According to WWENetworkNews.com, a new episode of WWE Break It Down will be airing on June 5 on WWE Network. The episode will feature R-Truth.

- Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have started a website called The Culture Connection.

According to the website, the aim is to "create a space for ALL who are interested in taking action by providing an array of information that brings awareness to opportunities to volunteer, advocate, & donate in regards to current issues and events affecting Black people."

Below is Bianca's announcement: