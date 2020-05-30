- The above video is the top 10 moments from this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
- According to WWENetworkNews.com, a new episode of WWE Break It Down will be airing on June 5 on WWE Network. The episode will feature R-Truth.
- Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have started a website called The Culture Connection.
According to the website, the aim is to "create a space for ALL who are interested in taking action by providing an array of information that brings awareness to opportunities to volunteer, advocate, & donate in regards to current issues and events affecting Black people."
Below is Bianca's announcement:
.@MontezFordWWE & I created this is website:https://t.co/droBf9tUTu— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 30, 2020
Please go check it out and give any suggestions or content you think should be added!
Thank you to everyone who has contributed so far!
Let's stay connected, informed, & active! pic.twitter.com/u4Pa7AOc2Z