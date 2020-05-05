The season 5 premiere of Showtime's "Billions" drew 610,000 viewers on Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #44 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This episode featured RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and was heavily promoted by WWE on social media.

To compare, the season 4 premiere drew 843,000 viewers on March 17, 2019 and the season 4 finale drew 793,000 viewers on June 9 of last year. The fourth season averaged 772,000 viewers per episode.

Lynch tweeted on the appearance and posted behind-the-scenes photos. The appearance was booked after co-creator and executive producer Brian Koppelman invited Lynch on the show last year when she tweeted about him wearing one of her t-shirts during a panel.

"I can't tell you how much I enjoyed filming @SHO_Billions and working with such an incredible and talented cast and crew. #BeckyBillions," Lynch wrote.

Above and below are videos from Becky's appearance, and below is her full tweet with the behind-the-scenes photos.