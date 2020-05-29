AEW has announced the following matches to air on next Tuesday's episode of Dark on YouTube:

* Billy Gunn with Austin Gunn vs. John Skyler

* Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams

* Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon with Leva Bates vs. QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes with Brandi Rhodes

* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Jon Cruz and Joe Alonzo

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy and EJ Lewis

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel. You can see this week's episode above, and the promo for next week's show below.